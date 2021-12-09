Needham & Company LLC Trims Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Target Price to $12.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 104.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

ESPR stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $170.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.91. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $39.49.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

