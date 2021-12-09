Neenah (NYSE:NP) vs. Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Financial Review

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) and Neenah (NYSE:NP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sylvamo and Neenah’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sylvamo $3.01 billion 0.45 $170.00 million N/A N/A Neenah $792.60 million 0.99 -$15.80 million ($0.49) -95.82

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than Neenah.

Profitability

This table compares Sylvamo and Neenah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylvamo N/A N/A N/A Neenah -0.83% 14.28% 5.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sylvamo and Neenah, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylvamo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Neenah 0 0 1 0 3.00

Neenah has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.32%. Given Neenah’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neenah is more favorable than Sylvamo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sylvamo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Neenah shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Neenah shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Neenah beats Sylvamo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc. engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets. The Fine Paper & Packaging segment supplies premium printing, packaging, and other high-end specialty papers in North America. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

