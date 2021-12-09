Nerve Finance (NRV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $599,349.00

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Nerve Finance has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $599,349.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041543 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00216368 BTC.

Nerve Finance Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

