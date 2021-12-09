Nervos Network Market Capitalization Reaches $664.58 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $664.58 million and approximately $25.69 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,026.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.61 or 0.08631930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.00319877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.32 or 0.00941813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00079191 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.97 or 0.00397639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00279192 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,748,067,633 coins and its circulating supply is 28,943,543,002 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

