Netbox Coin (NBX) Trading Down 21.2% This Week

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 9th. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $942,715.17 and approximately $202,201.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,270,828 coins and its circulating supply is 78,549,765 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

