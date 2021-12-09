Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,288 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 4.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $35,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

NFLX stock traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $621.30. 16,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013,116. The company has a market capitalization of $275.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $649.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.