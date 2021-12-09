NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $116.24

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.24 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 102.38 ($1.36). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.39), with a volume of 53,315 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.92 million and a P/E ratio of -8.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

NetScientific Company Profile (LON:NSCI)

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

