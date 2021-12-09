Neutrino Token (NSBT) One Day Volume Hits $104,740.00

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, Neutrino Token has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Neutrino Token has a total market cap of $50.44 million and $104,740.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Token coin can now be bought for approximately $23.34 or 0.00047365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.74 or 0.08666420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00079903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,410.10 or 1.00265616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Neutrino Token Coin Profile

Neutrino Token’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,161,104 coins. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

