Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Cap Hits $565.84 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002040 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $565.84 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056335 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.06 or 0.08525910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00059786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00078584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,029.48 or 0.99924122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 577,099,638 coins and its circulating supply is 577,099,049 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

