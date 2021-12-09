New BitShares Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.38 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $45.38 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get New BitShares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.56 or 0.08494728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,288.69 or 0.99913120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002781 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.