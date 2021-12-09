New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,407 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Costco Wholesale worth $235,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $526.92. 28,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $498.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.24. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.84.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

