New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,586 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,410 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Applied Materials worth $132,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $437,398,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,644,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,309,170. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.32. The company has a market capitalization of $141.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

