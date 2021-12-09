New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $150.30 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,748,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,535 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Raytheon Technologies worth $150,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.79. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

