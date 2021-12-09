New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $158.32 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99,335 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $158,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 676,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,157,152,000 after buying an additional 1,196,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,395,825,000 after buying an additional 1,354,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,473,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,610,000 after buying an additional 1,048,325 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

BMY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $57.50. 54,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,074,128. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

