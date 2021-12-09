New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $171.72 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,764,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,616 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Morgan Stanley worth $171,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after acquiring an additional 351,816 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66,736 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 993,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,124,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.18. The company had a trading volume of 127,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858,396. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $181.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

