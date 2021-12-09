New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $176.24 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,896 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Honeywell International worth $176,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

HON stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.71. 54,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.63 and its 200-day moving average is $222.37. The company has a market cap of $140.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

