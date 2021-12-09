New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $257.29 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,178,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 58,380 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Abbott Laboratories worth $257,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,969 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $132.39. The stock had a trading volume of 21,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,807. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.75 and a 200 day moving average of $121.45. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

