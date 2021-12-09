New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $329.33 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,582 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Netflix worth $329,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

Shares of NFLX traded down $7.99 on Thursday, reaching $620.09. The stock had a trading volume of 22,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $575.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.