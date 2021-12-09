New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $394.27 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,365 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Procter & Gamble worth $394,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.6% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.3% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.31. 36,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,716,211. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.73 and its 200 day moving average is $141.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $152.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.