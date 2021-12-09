New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,882,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 94,765 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.1% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Facebook worth $978,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $333.59. The company had a trading volume of 220,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,895,488. The firm has a market cap of $927.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.97 and a 200 day moving average of $345.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.