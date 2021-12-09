New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $155,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.02. 4,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,473. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.86. The company has a market capitalization of $178.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

