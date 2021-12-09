New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,521 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $139,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $10.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $655.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,733. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.83, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.73.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

