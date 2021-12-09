New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,015 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Caterpillar worth $124,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.47. 18,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,051. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.95.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

