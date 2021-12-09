New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 40,576 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 40,576 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of CVS Health worth $137,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

NYSE:CVS traded up $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 147,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.10.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

