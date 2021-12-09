New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 71,102 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687,316 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71,102 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Walmart worth $235,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.6% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Walmart by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.39. 107,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,198,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,904,896 shares of company stock worth $689,823,874. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

