Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.54). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 20,764 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.55. The company has a market capitalization of £3.80 million and a PE ratio of 22.50.

Get Newmark Security alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Waddington purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,630.42).

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.