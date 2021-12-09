Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Trading Down 18.7%

Shares of Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) traded down 18.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 11,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

Newtopia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEWUF)

Newtopia Inc, a health technology company, operates a habit change platform. It offers a personalized habit change platform that focuses on metabolic risk reduction by developing and implementing personalized experiences based on social, behavioral, and genetic information. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

