NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of NexGen Energy worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 426,055 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,033 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 23.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,011,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,863,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 87,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.08.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

