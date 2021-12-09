NEXT (NEXT) Reaches Market Cap of $882,651.31

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 41% against the dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $882,651.31 and $874.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00319379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.