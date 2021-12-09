NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 52.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The firm has a market cap of $176.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

