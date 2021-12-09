NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,028,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 328,892 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of NextEra Energy worth $473,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $90.32 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.65. The firm has a market cap of $177.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

