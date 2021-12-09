NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 80,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

NEE stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.94. 62,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,640,396. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.