NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Stock Price Up 3.7%

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 5,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 370,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

