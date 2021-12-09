NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.96. 35,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 172,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on NextSource Materials from C$5.30 to C$6.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$7.00 price target on NextSource Materials and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.73. The firm has a market cap of C$293.12 million and a PE ratio of -4.02.

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.