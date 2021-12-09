NFTify Price Down 11.4% This Week (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, NFTify has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a market cap of $2.37 million and $131,888.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00056782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,128.24 or 0.08613461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00078774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,982.46 or 1.00114125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

