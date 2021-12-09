NFTLootBox Price Reaches $50.87 on Major Exchanges (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $36,367.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for about $50.87 or 0.00105569 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.63 or 0.08487478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00059627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,239.90 or 0.99993188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002768 BTC.

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

