Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.06.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Noah stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. Noah has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.31.
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
