Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. Noah has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Noah by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Noah by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Noah by 55,987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 62,706 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Noah by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

