Noir Hits Market Cap of $265,509.81 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Noir has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $265,509.81 and $443.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00180870 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003260 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00019940 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.46 or 0.00567840 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00060739 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,429,725 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.