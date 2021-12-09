Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.51

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.51 and traded as low as $37.67. Nokian Renkaat Oyj shares last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.