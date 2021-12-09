Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th.

NAT stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.41. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $4.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

