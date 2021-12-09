Nordson Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Nordson has raised its dividend by 35.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 58 years. Nordson has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordson to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,055. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.26 and its 200-day moving average is $237.20.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.