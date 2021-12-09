Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.90.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.44.
Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.83%.
Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile
Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
