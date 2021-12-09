Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.28. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 5,398 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $148.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.96.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 187,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 191,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 47,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

