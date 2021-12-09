Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Northwest Natural worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,212,000 after purchasing an additional 31,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,688,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 70.3% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 473,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 54,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.50. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

