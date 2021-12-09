Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on NVZMY shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NVZMY stock opened at $79.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.49. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $81.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

