Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $73.56

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and traded as high as $80.10. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $79.08, with a volume of 20,059 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

