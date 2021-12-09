Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CEO Mark D. Benjamin Sells 328,187 Shares

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 328,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $18,004,338.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.90. 7,470,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $207,720,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $170,497,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $114,372,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $108,880,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.