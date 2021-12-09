Numeraire Price Down 14.9% This Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Numeraire has a market cap of $205.26 million and $26.00 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for about $34.86 or 0.00073293 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Numeraire

NMR is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,761 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

