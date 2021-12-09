NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NUVA. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

NASDAQ NUVA traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 426,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -97.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.51. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $3,544,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $539,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

