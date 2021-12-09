Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

NVEI stock opened at $57.97 on Thursday. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

